6 dead after plane crashes into Phoenix golf course

April 10 (UPI) -- Arizona authorities say six people were killed when a small airplane crashed Monday night on a well-known golf course near Phoenix.

Investigators said the Piper PA24 aircraft crashed into the TPC Scottsdale golf course Monday night, shortly after taking off from the airport.

Those aboard the plane were not immediately identified. No one survived.

Witness Versace King said he heard the plane stall, followed by a loud noise and explosion.

"I was like, 'What the heck?' So I drove over to the golf course and I saw the plane was engulfed in flames," King told The Arizona Republic.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

TPC Scottsdale is a 36-hole course located 20 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix, and hosts the PGA's Phoenix Open each February.