Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House press briefing

April 9 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about comments President Donald Trump made earlier Monday about the administration's response to a suspected chemical attack on Syrian civilians. When asked whether military action was under consideration, he said, "nothing is off the table."

In the evening, Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing from and have dinner with senior military leadership. He said he would make an announcement Monday or Tuesday about the U.S. reaction to the attack, for which he blamed Syria.