Police: Fugitive who described killings in FB post found dead

April 9 (UPI) -- Tennessee authorities say a man who killed his mother and a friend -- and described the acts on Facebook -- was found dead Monday.

Investigators said the body of Casey James Lawhorn was found in Vossburg, Miss., from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Lawhorn shot and killed his mother and a friend at a home in East Ridge, Tenn., before fleeing Sunday.

According to officials, Lawhorn called police and reported the deaths. His vehicle was later found in Jasper County, Miss.

Police said Lawhorn detailed the killings in a since-removed Facebook post.

"I need to take responsibility for my actions," he wrote, according to police. "Nothing anyone has or hasn't done to me cause this, my decisions and my failures are my own."

Lawhorn said he shot the friend in the head and then his mother.

"The whole thing probably took 3 or 4 minutes," the post said. "I didn't want my mom to suffer, to die in horror, to die with the knowledge that her son did it."

The 23-year-old man attended Middle Tennessee State University from 2013 to 2016 and studied political science. He withdrew in September 2016.