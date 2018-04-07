Two U.S. soldiers die in helicopter crash in Fort Campbell

April 7 (UPI) -- Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed when an Army helicopter crashed in a training base in Fort Campbell, Ky.

The Army AH-64 Apache helicopter crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, the 101st Airborne Division announced Saturday. The two soldiers were part of the Division's Combat Aviation Brigade.

The names of the soldiers have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Ft. Campbell. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time."

The soldiers were conducting routine training at the time, according to the 101st Airborne Division's statement. No other casualties were reported.

The cause of the Friday's crash is still being investigated.

The wreck comes in the aftermath of five U.S. military service members having been killed earlier this week in aircraft crashes. A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot died when his F-16 jet crashed at a Nevada base on Wednesday. Four U.S. Marines died when the Super Stallion helicopter they occupied crashed in Southern California Tuesday.

Further, within the last few weeks, 14 service members have died in crashes, but Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told reporters at a press briefing Thursday it wasn't necessarily a trend.

"So we look very closely at any aviation mishap," McKenzie said. "We look at the mishap on its own merits. And as you know, we have well-established procedures to -- to take a look at it. Each one is a tragedy unique and unto itself."