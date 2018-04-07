Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower

April 7 (UPI) -- New York City firefighters on Saturday battled a fire on the 50th floor of the 58-story Trump Tower skyscraper.

One injury was reported according to a tweet by the New York City Fire Department: "Members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported."

President Donald Trump tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Eric Trump, Trump's son who lives in the nearby Trump Parc building, tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and thanked the fire department: "Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

In January, a fire in a cooling unit atop Trump Tower injured two people, including a firefighter who received a minor injury when debris fell on him and an engineer who declined treatment after suffering an undisclosed injury.