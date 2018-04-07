Apartment resident dies in Trump Tower fire, 4 firefighters injured

April 7 (UPI) -- New York City firefighters on Saturday battled a fire on the 50th floor of the 58-story Trump Tower skyscraper.

One person died, an apartment resident who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, and four firefighters received non-life-threatening injuries, according to a fire department official.

Through a series of tweets by the New York City Fire Department, officials described how difficult it was to control the fire:

"We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition."

"This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke. 200 Firefighters and EMS members are on scene."

"We had many floors to search, and stairways, and right now the only civilian injury is to the occupant of that apartment. There are four Firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries."

President Donald Trump tweeted at 6:42 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Eric Trump, Trump's son who lives in the nearby Trump Parc building, tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and thanked the fire department: "Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

In January, a fire in a cooling unit atop Trump Tower injured two people, including a firefighter who received a minor injury when debris fell on him and an engineer who declined treatment after suffering an undisclosed injury.