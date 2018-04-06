Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

April 6 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will address the Trump administration's decision to issue sanctions against 38 Russian oligarchs, government officials and businesses.

In what the White House called a national security issue, the sanctions are a response to "the Kremlin's malign agenda," ranging from cyberattacks to aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

There will also likely be questions about President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday night that he wants the U.S. trade representative to consider an additional $100 billion in tariffs against China.