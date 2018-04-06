Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

By UPI Staff  |  April 6, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 6 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Friday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will address the Trump administration's decision to issue sanctions against 38 Russian oligarchs, government officials and businesses.

In what the White House called a national security issue, the sanctions are a response to "the Kremlin's malign agenda," ranging from cyberattacks to aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

There will also likely be questions about President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday night that he wants the U.S. trade representative to consider an additional $100 billion in tariffs against China.

Trending Stories
Texas man gets 20 years for looting Walmart during Hurricane Harvey Texas man gets 20 years for looting Walmart during Hurricane Harvey
After fierce 2017, forecasters predict above-average hurricane season After fierce 2017, forecasters predict above-average hurricane season
Trump to promote U.S. as trade 'partner of choice' at Peru summit Trump to promote U.S. as trade 'partner of choice' at Peru summit
Employees protest Google work for Pentagon drone strike program Employees protest Google work for Pentagon drone strike program
'Sanctuary laws' roil California in fight with Justice Department 'Sanctuary laws' roil California in fight with Justice Department