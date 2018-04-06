Ford recalls 350,000 trucks, SUVs over transmission problem

April 6 (UPI) -- Ford announced two safety recalls Friday affecting about 350,000 of its popular-selling pickups and full-size sport-utility vehicles.

The automaker said the recalls affect 2018 model year F-150 pickups, F-650 and F-750 utility trucks and Expedition SUVs.

The first recall affects nearly 350,000 F-150 and Expedition models with 10-speed automatic transmissions, as well as F-650 and F-750 models with six-speed transmissions. The vehicles were built at Ford truck plants in Dearborn, Mich., Kansas City, Kentucky and Ohio.

Ford said the vehicles have a transmission gear that may not be fully seated with a clip. Over time, the dislodged or broken clip could keep the transmission in drive position, although the shifter has been moved to park position.

Unintended movement of the vehicle may result if the parking brake is not applied.

Ford said there has been one reported accident and injury because of the issue.

In the second recall, about 161 Ford F-150, Expedition, Mustang and Lincoln Navigator models, all sold in 2018, may have a missing roll pin in their 10-speed transmissions. The potential problems could similarly leave a car's transmission in drive position when all indications signify it is in park.

The company said it's not aware of any incidents related to the second recall.