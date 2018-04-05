Watch live: Trump talks tax reform in West Virginia

April 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk about tax reform and the economy during a roundtable Thursday in West Virginia.

The discussion is set to begin at 2:25 p.m. EDT.

The trip marks the president's fourth visit to West Virginia sine his 2017 inauguration. Attendance at the discussion will likely include Republicans U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Jenkins said in a statement, "It's an honor to welcome him back to West Virginia."

Trump will return to the White House later Thursday.