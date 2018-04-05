Bus headed to Masters crashes in Georgia; 9 injured

April 5 (UPI) -- A tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia highway Thursday -- injuring at least half the passengers -- and the driver was charged with driving under the influence.

The Georgia State Patrol said the crash occurred on Interstate 20 eastbound about 15 miles west of Augusta, where the tournament is held each year.

Eighteen people were hurt.

The bus was en route to the world-renown golf tournament, which started at the Augusta National Golf Club Thursday morning.

Officials said seven people were taken to Augusta University Medical Center -- five in serious condition and two listed as fair. The others hurt didn't receive life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the bus driver ran off to the right and over-corrected, and flipped the coach over. Jet Executive Limosine owns the tour bus, GSP said.

The driver, 61-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane, police said.