Air Force Thunderbirds pilot dies in Nevada crash

April 5 (UPI) -- A pilot with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds died when his F-16 crashed jet near Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The crash happened during a routine training flight at the Nevada Test and Training Range around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Air Force said in a statement.

The Thunderbirds will not participate the March Field Air and Space Expo, scheduled for this weekend at the March Air Reserve Base in California. The flying unit, officially called the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, is based at Nellis Air Force Base. The team is made up of the Air Force's best F-16 pilots, who perform at airshows throughout the U.S.

"It is unknown how this accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds season," according to the statement.

One day earlier, a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed in Southern California, killing all four crew members.