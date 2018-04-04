YouTube shooter 'hated' company for 'ruining her life'

April 4 (UPI) -- The woman who fatally shot herself after wounding three others at YouTube's California headquarters "hated" the company and said it "ruined her life," her family said.

Three people were shot at the company's San Bruno, Calif., offices on Tuesday. A fourth person suffered an ankle injury escaping he gunfire.

Those wounded were a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition. They were being treated at a San Francisco hospital.

Police said the shooter, Nasim Najafi Aghdam, died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot. Her father, Ismail Aghdam, said she'd told her family weeks ago that she was "angry" with the company, accusing it of censoring her videos.

Ismail Aghdam said that before the attack, the family had reported their daughter missing in Southern California, and had informed police she might be headed to YouTube because she "hated" the site. But, he said, he wasn't aware she owned a gun.

After receiving the missing persons report, authorities found Nasim Aghdam asleep in her car and informed the family everything was "under control."

Relatives say the 39-year-old woman was a vegan and animal activist. She once created a charity to "educate people about animal cruelty, environmental pollution."

Interviewed by The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2009 at a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest, Nasim Aghdam told the newspaper, "For me, animal rights equal human rights."

Aghdam was active on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, on which she posted workout videos, graphic animal abuse videos and vegan cooking tutorials. Most of the pages were taken down late Tuesday.

In a March 18 post, an Instagram page attributed to Aghdam complained that her YouTube videos were being suppressed and said she felt the site was being discriminatory.

"All my YouTube channels got filtered by YouTube so my videos hardly get views and it is called 'merely relegation.' This is also happening to many other channels on YouTube," the post said. "This is the peaceful tactic used on the Internet to censor and suppress people who speak the truth and are not good for the financial, political ... gains of the system and big businesses. I recently got filtered on Instagram too and maybe it's related to YouTube and YouTube staff asked Instagram to filter me here too!!?"

Her brother, Shahran Aghdam, told reporters Nasim Aghdam "was always complaining that YouTube ruined her life."