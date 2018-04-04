Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives press briefing

April 4 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about proposed new tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese tech imports, Trump's desire to exit Syria and a group of hundreds of migrants traveling north through Mexico, some of which may seek asylum in the United States.

The only activity on President Donald Trump's public schedule Wednesday was a private dinner with supports scheduled in the evening in Washington, D.C.