Student pilot, FAA official killed in Florida plane crash

April 4 (UPI) -- Two people died Wednesday when a plane carrying a student pilot and a government examiner crashed near Daytona Beach, Fla., officials said.

The aircraft -- a Piper PA-28 -- crashed just before 10 a.m. after taking off from Daytona Beach International Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said. One of the occupants was a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

A school news release said the passenger was a pilot examiner from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by this devastating loss," school President P. Barry Butler said.

Butler said the school is cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine the cause of the crash.