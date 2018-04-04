Last Parkland shooting survivor in hospital released

April 4 (UPI) -- The last hospitalized survivor of the Parkland high school shooting attack was released Wednesday, not long before he gave his first interview to NBC's Today.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges was shot five times at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 and has spent the last seven weeks in a Fort Lauderdale hospital. He was released last month but had to return to intensive care when doctors detected a possible infection and an ulcer from one of the bullets.

Wednesday, he was released from the Broward Health Medical Center.

"I feel good," Borges told Today. "I think I was gonna die."

Borges endured nine surgeries and a third of his lung had to be removed. One bullet came dangerously close to his liver.

During the shooting, the teen barricaded his classroom door with his body as the gunman fired outside. Friends have called him "the real Ironman."

Borges has received boxes of letters of support, including some from his family's home country of Venezuela, where they emigrated from three years ago. Borges still hasn't read the letters.

"It shouldn't have happened ever," friend Carlitos Rodriguez said. "Not at my school or any other school."

When asked if Borges would play soccer again, father Royer Borgers said, "That's the plan."

The family's attorney has said they will sue Broward County Public Schools, MSD Principal Ty Thompson and its school resource officer for negligence.