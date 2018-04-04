F-16 crashes at U.S. Air Force base in Nevada

April 4 (UPI) -- A US Air Force F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on Wednesday, the Air Force said.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, according to an Air Force statement.

"The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time," the Air Force said.

Emergency responders were sent to the scene and the crash is under investigation.

The crash comes after a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, killing all four crew members.