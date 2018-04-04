Home / Top News / U.S. News

4 dead in Marine helicopter crash in California

By Ray Downs  |  April 4, 2018 at 2:02 AM
April 4 (UPI) -- A U.S. Marines helicopter crashed in Southern California Tuesday afternoon, killing all four crew members.

The Marines Corps is withholding the names of the victims until their families can be notified.

Officials have not confirmed the military branch of the victims or if they were all Marines, NBC 7 reported.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., a CH-53E Super Stallion from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at MCAS Miramar crashed near El Centro, Calif., a city of about 44,000 people located 10 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"We want to thank our friends and neighbors in the Imperial Valley for all of their support and prayers today," the Naval Air Facility in El Centro said in a statement. "The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Communications Strategy and Operations Unit will provide more information about the incident as it becomes available."

This is a developing story.

