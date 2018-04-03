Watch: Trump speaks at news conference with Baltic leaders

April 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will hold a joint news conference Tuesday with leaders of the Baltic countries.

The president was scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. EST.

The conference is expected to address security, business, trade, energy and cultural partnerships.

The news conference will include President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Energy Secretary Rick Perry also attended a meeting among the leaders earlier at the White House.