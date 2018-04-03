Court to hand down first sentence in Mueller's Russia probe

April 3 (UPI) -- The first person in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is set to be sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Alex van der Zwaan, the 33-year-old son-in-law of a Russian oligarch, pleaded guilty in February for lying to investigators about his work in Ukraine with former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Van der Zwaan faces up to five years in prison, but is expected to receive a far shorter sentence.

In February, charges were filed against Manafort and Gates for alleged financial crimes. A 32-count indictment accuses the men of lying to banks about their business income in order to get more than $20 million in loans.

In October, Manfort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and Gates, a former campaign aide, pleaded not guilty to other charges filed by Mueller's team. A federal judge placed them both under house arrest.

Manafort is awaiting trial and Gates, who pleaded guilty to reduced charges, is cooperating with Mueller.

Van der Zwaan has no known ties to the Trump campaign but court documents say he and Gates held discussions with a business associate and former Russian intelligence officer during the final months of the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied "collusion" between his campaign and the Kremlin and has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt." John Dowd, Trump's former attorney, had called for Mueller's probe to be shut down.

A court filing Monday night revealed an Aug. 2 memo that showed the Department of Justice's backing authorized Mueller to go after Manafort for allegedly working with Russia, to interfere in the election "in violation of United States law."

Mueller was also authorized by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate "crimes arising out of payments [Manafort] received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych."

The Mueller investigation has so far resulted in criminal charges filed against 19 people -- 13 are Russian nationals who allegedly waged "information warfare" against the United States during the election.

Guilty pleas have been entered from several former Trump campaign and administration officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.