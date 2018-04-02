NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years

April 2 (UPI) -- New York City woke up Monday morning to its largest April snowfall since 1982, accumulating more than half a foot in some areas, meteorologists said.

Parts of the Bronx and Grammercy Park in Manhattan saw more than 6 inches of snow as of late morning Monday. The highest snowfall totals of more than 7 inches were in New York's Nassau and Westchester counties, New Jersey's Essex and Bergen counties, and Connecticut's Fairfield and New Haven counties, the National Weather Service said.

The snowfall didn't quite measure up to the accumulations seen during the region's four nor'easter storms this winter, but the totals were unusual for the month of April. The last time New York City had this much snow in April was in 1982, when there was about 10 inches of accumulation.

The rare April snowfall meant the New York Yankees had to postpone the team's opening home game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The league rescheduled the game for Tuesday afternoon, when there was expected to be a 90 percent chance of rain with a low of 40 degrees and high of 42 degrees.

FlightAware flight tracking website said flights into and out of LaGuardia, Newart and John F. Kennedy airports had the highest percent of cancelations and delays Monday. Accumulatively, about 175 flights were canceled and nearly 600 were delayed as of 4:15 p.m.

JFK International Airport tweeted that most delays were 15 minutes or less as of 1:30 p.m.