'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail

April 2 (UPI) -- A Texas man responsible for the deaths of four people in a drunk-driving accident five years ago was released from jail Monday, after serving two years.

Ethan Couch, dubbed the "Affluenza Teen" in news media for his defense's argument, was released from a jail in Texas.

"Couch will now serve the remaining six years of his period of community supervision under the terms and conditions imposed by the court," Couch attorneys Scott Brown and Reagan Wynn said in a statement. "From the beginning, Ethan has admitted his conduct, accepted responsibility for his actions, and felt true remorse for the terrible consequences of those actions.

"Now, nearly five years after this horrific event, Ethan does not wish to draw attention to himself and requests privacy so he may focus on successfully completing his community supervision and going forward as a law-abiding citizen."

Couch, now 20, was given a 720-day sentence for violating his probation conditions set after the deadly 2013 accident.

Couch's case gained national attention after a psychologist testified the then-16-year old's inability to know right from wrong was a product of his affluent upbringing and irresponsible lifestyle.

Couch had a blood-alcohol content three times Texas' legal limit when he hit two vehicles parked on the side of the road and a group of people standing nearby. He killed four and injured nine, including two passengers in his own truck.

The teen was sentenced to 10 years probation and was ordered to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Couch fled to Mexico with his mother after a video surfaced supposedly showing him drinking at a party, a possible parole violation. Couch and his mother, Tonya Couch, were ultimately found in Puerto Vallarta after a two-week search.