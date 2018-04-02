2 firefighters dead in Indiana plane collision

April 2 (UPI) -- Two Indiana firefighters are dead after their single-engine plane collided with another Monday.

Kyle Hibst, the pilot, and passenger David Wittkamper were about to take-off when their plane clipped a plane that had just landed, RTV6 reported. Both men were 31.

Nobody was injured in the other plane, which had five passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Hibst and Wittkamper were firefighters at the Pipe Creek Township Fire Department, located just north of Indianapolis.

"Chief Richard Shepherd is saddened by the loss of these two great individuals who have given so much back to their family, community and this fire department," the department said in a statement, according to WTTV. "The members of the Pipe Creek Fire Department are all at a loss as they come together to help each other thru this difficult time."