Toys 'R' Us shuts down online store functionality

April 1 (UPI) -- Toys 'R' Us officially shut down its website on Sunday as the toy store chain proceeds to close all of its physical U.S. stores.

Upon opening the Toys 'R' Us or Babies 'R' Us websites visitors are met with a message directing them to visit the company's brick and mortar locations for going out of business sales.

"We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for your business and support over the years," the message reads.

Visitors can still access various pages on the site and browse the online inventory, but can't make any purchases.

Attempting to place an item in the online shopping cart prompts the message to appear again and cancels the order.

Toys 'R' Us formally announced the liquidation of all 735 of its U.S. stores on March 15 while stating its international operations in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain are also "considering their options."

CEO of California-based toy company MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking $1 billion to purchase "some Toys 'R' Us assets through the bankruptcy process," joining with other investors to contribute $200 million.