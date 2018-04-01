Man critically injured in Hawaii island shark attack

April 1 (UPI) -- A shark attack left a Hawaii man in critical condition and prompted the closure of a local beach on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand and leg after being attacked by a shark at Kukio Beach on the island of Hawaii at 9:30 a.m., the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources told KITV.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials closed the beach and will make a decision to reopen it based on observations Monday morning.

The man was stand-up paddle boarding with his father about 100-150 yards offshore when the shark swam up and attacked, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

"Apparently they had heard a scream from the ocean and they took a four-man canoe out to find a male individual who had been bumped off his paddle board about 100-150 yards offshore," Fire Capt. Michael Grace said. "They recovered him from the ocean. He had injuries to his right side extremities. The bystanders and the staff there at Kukio did a wonderful job and applied some tourniquets before EMS arrived."

A private safety team rescued the man from the ocean and he was airlifted to North Hawaii Community Hospital where was last listed in critical condition.

A hospital representative said he was undergoing surgery and may be taken to Queens Medical Center on the island of Oahu.