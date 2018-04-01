Home / Top News / U.S. News

11-year-old Louisiana boy dies after driving truck into tree

By Ray Downs  |  April 1, 2018 at 9:41 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 1 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy in Louisiana died after he drove a pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday, state police said.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Clark James Davis was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger "at a high rate of speed," according to police, when the truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

The child was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was in the vehicle when it crashed.

Police said impairment is not suspected and speed was the cause of the crash. But the incident is still under investigation.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: James Davis
Trending Stories
Pope Easter message: 'We implore fruits of peace' worldwide Pope Easter message: 'We implore fruits of peace' worldwide
Report: Chinese President suggested Korean peace treaty to Donald Trump Report: Chinese President suggested Korean peace treaty to Donald Trump
Man critically injured in Hawaii island shark attack Man critically injured in Hawaii island shark attack
Trump calls for immigration crackdown before Easter service Trump calls for immigration crackdown before Easter service
Sheriff's SUV hits protester during vigil for man killed by police Sheriff's SUV hits protester during vigil for man killed by police