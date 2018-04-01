11-year-old Louisiana boy dies after driving truck into tree

April 1 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old boy in Louisiana died after he drove a pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday, state police said.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Clark James Davis was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger "at a high rate of speed," according to police, when the truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

The child was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was in the vehicle when it crashed.

Police said impairment is not suspected and speed was the cause of the crash. But the incident is still under investigation.