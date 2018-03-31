Home / Top News / U.S. News

Winning Mega Millions ticket, worth $521M, sold in New Jersey

By Sam Howard  |  March 31, 2018 at 12:17 PM
March 31 (UPI) -- The winner of a $521 million Meg Millions jackpot bought the lucky ticket in New Jersey, the lottery game announced Saturday.

The prize, which comes out to roughly $317 million in cash, is the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to a Mega Millions news release. Mega Millions hasn't identified where in New Jersey the winning ticket was sold.

Friday's drawing ends a jackpot run that began Jan. 5. Players bought $17.6 million tickets during that time.

In the next drawing, on Tuesday, the jackpot will reset to $40 million, or $24 million in cash.

