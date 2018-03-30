Home / Top News / U.S. News

Wintry blast brings snow to Northeast for holiday weekend

By Susan McFarland  |  March 30, 2018 at 10:35 AM
March 30 (UPI) -- The weather system that spawned tornadoes and flooded parts of Texas and Louisiana is headed northeast and is expected to bring arctic air and dump a half-foot of snow in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and the Dakotas.

The winter blast arrives shortly after a winter storm slammed the Northeast with snow and heavy winds -- the fourth nor'easter to hit the region in less than three weeks.

On Friday morning, snow was falling in the Dakotas. It is expected to spread eastward in the evening with areas from North Dakota to Michigan forecast to receive as much as 9 inches..

Behind the snow, frigid temperatures will push into the Midwest and Great Lakes, with wind chills Sunday morning to dip below zero. On Monday, Boston will face temperatures in the teens and in New York, temperatures are expected to dip to the lower 20s.

The cold front will exit the East Coast by late Friday, followed by cooler conditions along the coast that will continue into Sunday. In the South on Saturday, rain will cover the upper/middle Mississippi Valley, reaching the Tennessee Valley and lower Mississippi Valley by Sunday morning.

