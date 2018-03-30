Home / Top News / U.S. News

Jury acquits widow of Pulse nightclub shooter

By Sara Shayanian  |  March 30, 2018 at 10:54 AM
March 30 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday acquitted Noor Salman -- the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen -- as an accomplice in the attack.

Salman, 31, was acquitted of all charges that included providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

Jurors began deliberating the case Wednesday afternoon.

Salman was arrested months after Mateen launched his June 11, 2016, attack on the Orlando, Fla., club. Mateen was ultimately killed by police at the scene.

This is a developing story

