Watch live: In Ohio, Trump outlines $1.5T U.S. infrastructure plan

March 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was scheduled to discuss his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan Thursday afternoon during an appearance in Ohio.

He was set to make remarks before the International Union of Operating Engineers at 2 p.m. EDT in Richfield, Ohio.

The package calls for the repair and replacement of some U.S. highways, bridges and airports by committing $200 billion in federal funding over the next decade.

Grants to secure local and private funding account for $100 billion of the plan, and another $50 billion will be spent on rural needs, to be determined by each state. Another $20 billion is reserved for what the administration calls "technical assistance for bold, innovative, and transformative" measures intended to dramatically improve the national infrastructure.

Trump's plan notably shifts much of the financial burden, normally assumed by the federal government, onto state and local governments, and private investors.

Ed Adamczyk contributed to this report.