Home / Top News / U.S. News

NRA donations spiked after Parkland massacre, FEC data shows

By Ray Downs  |  March 28, 2018 at 11:36 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The National Rifle Association received an increase in donations in the days after 17 people were killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month, according to Federal Election Commission data.

In January, the month before the shooting, the NRA received $248,000 in individual contributions, CNN reported. In February, the month of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., the NRA's donations more than tripled to $779,000.

The NRA's political action committee -- the NRA Political Victory Fund -- also saw a spike in donations and donors immediately after the Feb. 14 shooting.

The Center for Responsive Politics found that during the two weeks before the shooting, the NRA's PAC In the two weeks before the shooting - from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13 - NRA's PAC received $27,100 through 51 donations.

During the two weeks after -- Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 -- the PAC had received $70,870 through 226 donations.

An increased interest in stronger gun control measures may have spurred donors to open their wallets, but that might not be the only reason for the increased donations in February.

In February 2017, the NRA received $616,000 -- a hefty increase from the $382,000 it received the previous month. And in March 2017, the NRA had an even better month, taking in $884,000.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Orange County joins suit against California's 'sanctuary' law Orange County joins suit against California's 'sanctuary' law
States, cities join suit to block '20 Census citizenship question States, cities join suit to block '20 Census citizenship question
Trump replaces VA Secretary Shulkin with his doctor Trump replaces VA Secretary Shulkin with his doctor
Man charged with sending explosives to D.C. military sites Man charged with sending explosives to D.C. military sites
Protesters disrupt Sacramento council meeting over deadly shooting Protesters disrupt Sacramento council meeting over deadly shooting