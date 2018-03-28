Home / Top News / U.S. News

ICE prisoner escapes agents at JFK airport, officials say

By Susan McFarland  |  March 28, 2018 at 10:14 AM
March 28 (UPI) -- A prisoner being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escaped custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

The detainee, being deported Tuesday to Senegal on a prior weapons arrest, bolted from the agents in Terminal 4 at Gate B23, right before he was going to be escorted onto a plane.

Officers had taken off his handcuffs during security screening, which came during a layover after a flight from Detroit, law enforcement sources said.

Port Authority officials say surveillance video shows the man leaving the airport in a yellow cab.

Law enforcement officials say the man is a "violent deportee." He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers.

A statement by Port Authority police said, "An individual being transported by federal immigration officials at JFK Airport last night eluded custody during transfer to a connecting flight. A check of video cameras by authorities showed the individual left the airport in a cab. Federal authorities would know if he is still at large. He was not taken into custody in the airport by the Port Authority Police Department."

