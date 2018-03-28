Florida county school board votes against arming teachers

March 28 (UPI) -- Florida's Leon County School Board voted against arming teachers, ensuring that law enforcement officers will be the only people allowed to have guns in its schools.

On Tuesday night, all five school board members and Superintendent Rocky Hanna signed the resolution against arming teachers.

The Tallahassee-area school board made its decision amid national debate on gun control and school safety spurred by the deaths of 17 people in a Feb. 14 shooting at a South Florida high school. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law that opens the door for county sheriffs and school boards to allow certain school employees to carry firearms.

"I would like to tell you all the Leon County School Board will not be arming teachers," school board chair Alva Striplin told an audience. "Our job is to educate children. And to keep them safe. And to follow the law. And that's what we're going to do."

The resolution was met with applause from those in attendance. Board member Roseanne Woods said officials didn't want "anyone to make a mistake" while carrying a gun in a classroom.

"The opportunity for disaster greatly outweighs the possible prevention of something bad happening on our campus," Hanna said. "What happens if there was a fight or if the gun got into someone else's hands? What happens if the guardian shoots the wrong person or if the guardian is shot?"

Others who spoke at the meeting said they would rather have the district devote resources toward more staffing, improved health and counseling services and anti-bullying programs at schools to help prevent violence.

Although Dee Dee Rasmussen voted for the resolution, she encouraged empathy for people who support policies to arm teachers.

"We have to learn to listen to them, and maybe they will listen to us, and we can work together to keep our children safe," Rasmussen said. "I don't think for one second that there is any citizen in this county that wants for our children to be shot in school, but they may have a different opinion about how to approach that."