Watch live: Apple holds first 2018 media event in Chicago

March 26 (UPI) -- Apple is slated to make several education-themed announcements during its first media event of the year at a school in Illinois on Tuesday morning.

CEO Tim Cook is expected to be on campus at Chicago's Lane Tech High School for the "field trip" keynote presentation at 11 a.m where Apple will introduce "creative new ideas for teachers and students."

"Apple tells us they chose Chicago Public Schools and Lane Tech because of our reputation as a leader in incorporating technology into our classrooms and curriculum," the school told students in an email.

Apple might announce a new version of its cheapest iPad for use in classrooms, in an attempt to compete with similar tablet products offered by Google and Microsoft.

The company is also expected to showcase new educational software in addition to its existing Classroom app which allows teachers manage Apple devices that are assigned to students for their classwork and the iTunes U app which lets teachers and students to access tests, assignments and lessons online.

Other rumors suggest Apple is working on a cheaper model of its $99 Apple Pencil iPad accessory, but it is unclear whether it will be announced at the event.

In addition to taking place away from Apple's home state of California, Monday's event is unique because it won't be streamed live online.

Apple announced it will release a video following the event with information regarding the announcements.