Uber will not reapply for permit to test self-driving cars in California

March 27 (UPI) -- Uber will not renew its permit to test self-driving cars in California until the investigation into the fatal accident in Arizona earlier this month is concluded.

Uber chose not to file a renewal after California's Department of Motor Vehicles told the company its application will have to address "any follow-up analysis or investigations from the recent crash in Arizona," The New York Times reported.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company "proactively suspended" the testing of its self-driving cars.

"We decided to not reapply for a California DMV permit with the understanding that our self-driving vehicles would not operate on public roads in the immediate future,: the spokeswoman said, according to CNET.

Earlier today, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey revoked Uber's testing permit after seeing a video of the accident.

"I found the video to be disturbing and alarming, and it raised many questions about the ability of Uber to continue testing in Arizona," the governor wrote in the letter to Uber.

Last week, Uber suspended testing in several cities, including San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh.