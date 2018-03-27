North Carolina police search for missing Fort Bragg soldier

March 27 (UPI) -- Police are searching for a missing U.S. Army soldier whose car turned up at a North Carolina shopping center.

Officials said Sgt. Carl Seeman, a paratrooper with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was reported missing Sunday by another soldier at Fort Bragg who'd last spoken with him a day earlier.

Seeman, 25, of New York, has been in the Army since 2011 and with the 82nd Airborne since December 2015. Authorities said his phone was found inside his car at a Walmart in Fayetteville, N.C., 10 miles southeast of Fort Bragg.

"All we know is they found the truck with his possessions in it," grandfather Jim Maloney told WTVD-TV. "That's the last communications that i know of. His telephone and all that was in it."

Maloney said family members:last spoke to him Thursday when he was preparing to travel to Louisiana with his unit for training.

"He's done his part for his country," Maloney said. "And now, I guess we're asking his country for their help to find him."