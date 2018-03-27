Maryland high school shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot

March 27 (UPI) -- The 17-year-old boy who shot and killed one student and injured another at a Maryland high school last week died after shooting himself in the head.

Austin Wyatt Rollins parked his car at 7:50 a.m. at the entrance of Great Mills High School in southern Maryland. Seven minutes later, Rollins shot Jaelynn Willey, 16, in the head with his father's Glock 9mm pistol, investigators said Monday. The bullet also struck Desmond Barnes, 14, in the leg.

Continuing walking through the school, Rollins was confronted by school resource officer Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill and both their weapons went off simultaneously. Rollins shot himself in the head 30 seconds after the encounter with the school officer. Gaskill shot Rollins once in the hand.

Gaskill was not injured in the shootout. Rollins died later that morning at the at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Jaelynn was declared brain-dead and her family took her off life support.

Desmond, who was struck in the leg, told 911 dispatchers he was injured.

"I was just shot in my school," Barnes said in the 15-minute recording. "I was just shot at my school."

Other 911 calls described seeing a "pool of blood" coming from Jaelynn's head.

A visitation and prayer service for Jaelynn is scheduled for Thursday at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Md. She will be laid to rest on Friday.

The Maryland shooting comes just weeks after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left 17 students and educators dead.

Thousands of student activists gathered in March for Our Lives protests in cities across the United States and the world in a push to end gun violence on Saturday.