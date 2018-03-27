Larry Nassar's boss arrested on neglect of duty charges

March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan arrested William Strampel, Dr. Larry Nassar's former boss, Tuesday on allegations he failed to protect students at Michigan State University and criminal sexual conduct charges.

The charges came after state authorities removed items from a building at the school over its handling of the Nassar case and other alleged sexual assault cases. In particular, authorities requested records and electronic devices Strampel used during his time as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Strampel resigned from the school in December citing health concerns.

He faces four charges, including a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct, two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty by a public official, and felony misconduct in office.

An affidavit said that allegations of sexual misconduct against Nassar and a Title IX investigation, the school allowed him to continue treating patients "unchecked by the protocols supposedly put in place by Strampel to protect Nassar's patients."

"As a result, Nassar was able to commit a host of sexual assaults against new victims until, following news reports of additional allegations against Nassar, MSU finally terminated his employment over two years later," the affidavit read.

Two judges sentenced Nassar to up to 175 years in prison for sexual misconduct. More than 260 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse disguised as medical treatments.

The criminal sexual conduct charges were unrelated to the Nassar case. Prosecutors said Strampel groped one student at MSU's annual ball and she didn't initially report the incident to police because she feared being kicked out of medical school. Another student said he solicited nude photos.

The affidavit said investigators also found dozens of pornographic images saved on his work computer.

Strampel faces up to five years in prison for the misconduct in office charge, two years each on the sexual misconduct charges and one year for the willful neglect charge.