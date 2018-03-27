FBI eyes possible explosives left at D.C.-area military facilities

March 27 (UPI) -- Federal agents are investigating multiple suspicious packages that were found this week at several military installations and intelligence facilities near the nation's capital.

A package found at the National Defense University at Fort McNair on Monday morning led to the evacuation of the entire building.

That package tested positive for black powder, a substance often used to make explosives. A subsequent X-ray indicated a GPS-related item and a use were attached to the package.

Other packages were sent to two sites at Fort Belvoir in Virginia on Monday afternoon -- the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and a defense university. Authorities said one of the packages contained liquid in a vial and a circuit board.

Suspicious packages were also found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, mail processing facilities for the White House and Central Intelligence Agency and Dahlgren Naval Air Station in Virginia.

All of the packages were cleared, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the packages contained actual working explosive devices that could have been detonated, but some included rambling letters that officials described as disturbing.

The FBI investigation comes a week after a series of explosive package bombs around Austin, Texas, came to an end. Police say suspect Mark Conditt delivered the bombs that killed two people and injured others, beginning March 2.

The FBI said it does not believe the cases are related.