Authorities indict alleged kingpin for trafficking enough fentanyl 'to kill millions'

March 27 (UPI) -- Authorities indicted a suspected Mexico-based drug kingpin accused of trafficking more 40 pounds of fentanyl into NYC, along with five other people Tuesday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Division said Francisco Quiroz-Zamora , 41, also known as "Gordo," oversaw the shipment of enough fentanyl into New York City to kill millions of people.

"At the cusp of mainstream fentanyl overdoses, Quiroz-Zamora oversaw the delivery of multi-kilogram loads of fentanyl to New York, powerful enough to kill millions," DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt said in a DEA release. "The Strike Force and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor acted quickly and efficiently to seize the toxic kilograms before hitting the streets and arresting all conspirators, including the Kingpin."

Quiroz-Zamora faces New York state's top narcotics charge, operating as a major trafficker, as well as conspiracy in the second degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree. He's been jailed without bond since a November arrest.

Authorities said they have linked him to two 2017 seizures of more than 44 pounds of fentanyl in the Bronx and Manhattan. At that time, Quiroz-Zamora received about $22,500 from an undercover officer, officials said.

Quiroz-Zamora and the other five co-defendants were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. They include Carlos Ramirez, Jesus Perez-Cabral, David Rodriguez, Johnny Beltrez and Richard Rodriguez. The men face charges include conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal facilitation and criminal possession of a firearm.

"Every day, this department is focused on intercepting deadly drugs headed for New York City," city police commissioner James P. O'Neill said in the release. "Today, we have arrested a Mexican drug kingpin, responsible for large shipments of fentanyl, slated for distribution across New York City and the nation. My thanks to the detectives, agents, and prosecutors whose work makes New York City safer."

The indictments in NYC come at a time when overdoses from opioids, such as fetanyl, have increased nationwide.