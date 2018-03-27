Apple unveils new iPad at year's first tech event in Chicago

March 26 (UPI) -- Apple announced a brand new iPad Tuesday at its first media event of the year, at Chicago's Lane Tech High School.

Apple's event was billed as an education forum with students in mind.

"Macs and iPads are used throughout schools by students for everything from music to language arts and even advanced robotics," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The new 9.7 inch iPad was updated with faster performance than the previous version. The Pencil can take notes, mark screenshots and it has "a large retina display, the A10 fusion chip and advanced sensors to help deliver immersive, augmented reality."

The new version for use in classroom -- starting at $329 -- is seen as an attempt to compete with similar tablets from Google and Microsoft.

Apple also introduced Schoolwork, an app that personalizes learning.

The new educational software is in addition to its existin Apple's Classroom application, which allows teachers to manage students' devices during classwork.

"Apple tells us they chose Chicago Public Schools and Lane Tech because of our reputation as a leader in incorporating technology into our classrooms and curriculum," Lane Tech High School told students in an email.

Models mimicking two tiny Apple stores were set up at the school, which was on spring break Tuesday. Some students, though, took part in the event as a "field trip" -- and the school's award-winning robotics team got a special invitation and some giveaways

In addition to taking place away from Apple's turf in California, Tuesday's event was unique because it wasn't livestreamed online. Instead, Apple released a video with highlights.