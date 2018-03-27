4K embryos destroyed in Cleveland fertility clinic

March 27 (UPI) -- University Hospitals in Cleveland said Tuesday that as many as 4,000 human eggs and embryos were destroyed due to a storage tank malfunction, twice as many as originally reported earlier this month.

Nearly 1,000 fertility clinic patients who were storing embryos and eggs in the facility are affected.

University Hospitals CEO Thomas Senty said in a letter to affected patients that the March 3-4 incident incident is still under investigation. But preliminary findings show one of its employees turned off an alarm that was programmed to alert staff when the temperature in the storage tank changed.

"We don't know when the remote alarm was turned off, but it remained off through that weekend, so an alert wasn't sent to our employee as the tank temperature began to rise on [March 3], when the lab isn't staffed. An alarm should have been sent and received," Zenty said. "We don't know who turned off the remote alarm nor do we know how long it was off, but it appears to have been off for a period of time. We are still seeking those answers."

Zenty also said that the tank needed preventative maintenance.

"Liquid nitrogen is added to the storage tank to keep the specimens frozen, and it can be added automatically or manually," Zenty said. "Prior to the weekend in question, and for several weeks, we had experienced difficulty with what is called the liquid nitrogen automatic fill on the storage tank in question."

"We failed our fertility clinic patients. We are sorry. I am sorry. And we're going to do everything we can to regain our patients' trust," he added. "These failures should not have happened, we take responsibility for them -- and we are so sorry that our failures caused such a devastating loss to you."

At least 17 families have already filed lawsuits against the medical company.

It's not yet clear if the lawsuits will combine to form a class action or if they will be tried individually.

"There's groups that want to be class action and there's a whole process for that," attorney Tom Merriman told WYW-TV. "Our position for that is that people who have no interest in class action, they want to get justice now. They want to move forward. They want to do discovery. They want to get to trial."