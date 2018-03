March 26 (UPI) -- Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Shah likely will discuss the United States' decision to expel 60 Russian agents from diplomatic missions in the country in response to the poisoning of a former Kremlin spy earlier this month in Britain.

Before the briefing, Trump had an intelligence briefing and lunch with Vice President Mike Pence.