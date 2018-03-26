Home / Top News / U.S. News

Two killed in Oklahoma plane crash

By Daniel Uria  |  March 26, 2018 at 6:42 PM
March 26 (UPI) -- Two people died after a plane crashed in Oklahoma's Caddo County, sheriff's office officials said.

The plane went off-radar while flying in an area south of the town of Hydro at around 11 p.m. Sunday, authorities told KOCO-TV.

Caddo County deputies searched with local fire and law enforcement agencies, and before 7 a.m. Monday found two people dead inside the plane which crashed in the middle of a cotton field.

The search began when the plane failed to land at the Clarence E. Page Airport in El Reno on Sunday night.

The airport wasn't the plane's intended destination, but officials said it requested to land due to inclement weather.

Identities of the victims weren't immediately revealed and the Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the cause of the crash.

