Stormy Daniels details alleged Trump sexual encounter in '60 Minutes' interview

March 26 (UPI) -- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels described an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump several years ago in an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday evening.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006 when the future president was hosting the NBC reality show, The Apprentice.

Daniels said Trump invited her to his room for sex.

"I realized exactly what I'd gotten myself into. And I was like, 'Ugh, here we go,'" Daniels said with a laugh. "And I just felt like maybe -- it was sort of -- I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone's room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, 'well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this.'"

Daniels, who was 27 at the time while Trump was 60, said that was the only sexual encounter the two had, despite keeping in touch for several months, with Trump occasionally promising to get her a spot on The Apprentice. Eventually, they lost touch.

Daniels said five years after the alleged sexual encounter, in May 2011, she sold her story about having sex with Trump for $15,000 to In Touch.

Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes said two former employees of the magazine said editors decided not to run the story after they sought comment from Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue the publication.

Weeks later, Daniels said a man she hadn't seen before approached her in a gym parking lot while she was with her infant daughter and threatened her if she talked about the encounter.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," Daniels said.

In October 2016, days before the election, Cohen offered Daniels $130,000 and she took the deal instead of getting more money for telling the story.

"I didn't want to kiss and tell and be labeled all the things that I'm being labeled now," she said. "I didn't want to take away from the legitimate and legal ... career that I've worked very hard to establish. And most importantly, I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she's being exposed to right now. Because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway, and guess what? I don't have a million dollars."