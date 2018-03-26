Storm threatens rain, floods, tornadoes across southern U.S.

March 26 (UPI) -- After what's been a particularly snow-heavy March, more severe weather is taking aim at parts of the United States this week.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a slow-moving storm system that's expected to generate powerful winds and hail in the Southwest -- followed by rain, possible flooding and tornadoes in the Southeast.

The storm is expected to move eastward beginning Monday. Heavy rain, wind, hail and possible twisters were predicted for central Oklahoma and central Texas, including the metropolitan areas of Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls.

A number of tornadoes hit the Southeast last week.

The National Weather Service issued flood watches for eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas. Forecasters said the storm will move Tuesday toward Dallas, Waco and Austin, and could linger into Wednesday.

Because of a ridge of high pressure over the East Coast, the storm will slowly move toward parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi Thursday -- areas where rivers are still swollen from high rainfall in recent weeks.

Four to 6 inches of rain are expected in some parts of the Southeast, forecasters said.

The high pressure keeping the storm from advancing quickly -- and warm air in the center of the United States moving eastward -- are expected to move to the Northeast later this week.

Meteorologists also said temperatures will rise 10 to 15 degrees above average in northeastern cities by Thursday.

Many parts of the Northeast are still digging out from snow that fell on the region for much of this month. Four major snowstorms have hit New England, the New York area and the Mid-Atlantic since March 2.