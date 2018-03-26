Home / Top News / U.S. News

Firearms company Remington files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Ed Adamczyk  |  March 26, 2018 at 8:07 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. firearms manufacturer Remington has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, weeks after it reached an agreement with creditors in view of sagging gun sales.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Delaware Sunday.

Remington announced last month it planned to restructure $700 million in debt with its major creditors, as well as $145 million in new capital, so the company could continue manufacturing while in bankruptcy.

The announcement of the restructuring came two days before the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting that killed 17 people and increased demands for changes in U.S. gun control legislation.

Retailers, including Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods, reacted to the shootings with restrictions or elimination of gun sales.

Remington, which also manufacturers Marlin and Bushmaster guns, reported that sales last year were just over $600 million -- a 30 percent decline from 2016 -- and its profits fell 90 percent. In a letter to investors Friday, the company said it had a negative operating cash flow of $7.4 million.

Overall gun sales in the United States declined during the first 14 months under President Donald Trump, perhaps due to a belief that gun sale restrictions were unlikely in the Republican administration.

The company has also faced product liability issues. It agreed to replace triggers on millions of Model 700 bolt-action rifles, its signature product, in a class action settlement.

Remington has not indicated whether the bankruptcy filing will affect the agreement to replace the parts.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Donald Trump
Trending Stories
Trump won't hire lawyers diGenova, Toensing Trump won't hire lawyers diGenova, Toensing
Pope to young people: Don't let your elders silence voices Pope to young people: Don't let your elders silence voices
Loose barge leaks 10K gallons of fuel into Mississippi River Loose barge leaks 10K gallons of fuel into Mississippi River
Iowa family found dead in Mexico died from inhaling toxic gas, autopsy reveals
Obama: North Korea's nuclear program is 'a real threat' Obama: North Korea's nuclear program is 'a real threat'