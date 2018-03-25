Trump tells supporters in campaign email 'I need allies'

March 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump told supporters in a campaign email "I need allies" in wake of the Republicans' loss in a special Pennsylvania congressional race.

"2018 is our chance to elect TRUMP ALLIES to the House and Senate who will give you the agenda you voted for," he wrote in a message sent Sunday. "No more obstruction! We want what we voted for!" But it cannot happen unless we put up GREAT candidates who stand by our values and prove to America that they have the fire to fight to Make America Great Again!" he continues.

The email came from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which a joint fundraising committee of the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. It includes a survey asking questions on different views and his agenda, including health care, a border wall, gun rights, trade, religious liberties, government spending.

Trump's backed candidate in the Maerch 13 special election, Rick Saccone, narrowly lost to Democrat Conor Lamb in a district he won by 20 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election. Trump earlier campaigned for Saccone at rally outside Pittsburgh for him earlier this month.

Trump also unsuccessfully backed Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite allegations he had inappropriate relationships with minors. Doug Jones defeated Moore in a December special election in Alabama.

The Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate, 51-49, and are more dominant in the House, 238-192 with five vacancies. The midterm elections include contests for 35 Senate seats and all 435 in the House.

In most legislation in the Senate, the Republicans need support of Democrats because 60 votes are needed for passage.

Trump also has said Democrats are obstructing the confirmation process for his nominees for various federal posts.

The president, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., criticized Democrats while noting the $1.3 trillion spending bill includes funding for the border wall with Mexico and increased funds for defense.

"Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich," Trump posted on Twitter about the two years of spending. "Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!.

"Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come -- and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!"

Trump had threatened to veto the bill because it does not provide protection for the 800,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"We wanted to include DACA in this bill," he said at the signing ceremony Friday in Washington. "The Democrats would not do it."

Democrats said they rejected the bill because it includes funds for border security, but nothing for DACA.