Pennsylvania's Rep. Ryan Costello will not seek reelection

March 25 (UPI) -- Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., announced Saturday that he will not seek re-election this November.

The Republican congressman, who represents Pennsylvania's 6th district between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, told the Daily Local News that his decision was based on "a combination of factors."

"It has been a deeply personal decision and evaluation," he said. "But those who love me agree and those who I love agree with it."

One of the factors that led to Costello's decision was the state Supreme Court's ruling that the state's district maps were gerrymandered and had to be redrawn.

Costello told MSNBC that he believes the court's decision was "obscene."

Costello's politically diverse district voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and, according to some political analysts, became more difficult after the new maps were drawn,

"If you look at the context of this year and these candidates, this turns what was a bad dream for Ryan Costello into a nightmare," J.J. Balaban, a Democratic consultant based in Philadelphia, said last month.

Costello's decision comes just days after a special election in which Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly defeated Republican Rick Saccone in a conservative district that had been held by a Republican since 2003.

Costello, 41, was first elected the the House in 2014.