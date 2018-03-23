Family to end life support for girl shot at Maryland high school

March 23 (UPI) -- Parents of a 16-year-old girl shot at a Maryland high school this week said they have decided to end life support.

Doctors say Jaelynn Willey is brain-dead after being shot by a gunman at Grand Mills High School in Grand Mills, Md., Tuesday, about 55 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Mother Melissa Willey said Thursday at a news conference the family has decided to remove life-support measures at the hospital.

"As of now Jaelynn is still on life support but she will not make it," Willey said. "She is brain-dead and has nothing, no life, left in her."

Willey was one of two students shot at the school. The other, a 14-year-old boy, was released from the hospital Wednesday after being treated for a leg wound

The accused gunman, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, died following an exchange of gunfire with a school security officer.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said investigators believe Rollins had a "prior relationship" with the female victim, though it's unclear if that was part of the motive. Officials said Rollins got the gun from his father, who had acquired it legally.