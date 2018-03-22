Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump announces new tariffs for China 'aggression'

By Susan McFarland  |  March 22, 2018 at 12:00 PM
March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will sign a presidential memorandum Thursday at the White House announcing new tariffs on China, intended to counter "economic aggression" by Beijing.

The announcement is scheduled for 12:30 pm. EDT.

Trump has said new tariffs would help lower the $375 billion U.S. trade deficit with China while punishing what he says are China's unfair trade practices.

The $60 billion worth of tariffs would affect imports that made up roughly 10 percent of Chinese goods sent to the U.S. last year.

The Chinese government warned Thursday it will take all necessary measures to protect its interests if the Trump pushes ahead with the tariffs.

